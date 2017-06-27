sprite-preloader
Global Noodles Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Noodles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global noodles market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Noodles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales, volume, and value.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for convenient food products. Instant noodles have gained considerable popularity during the last few years, as consumers who lead busy and hectic lifestyles prefer packaged foods like instant noodles, which can be prepared and consumed easily. Many countries around the world are experiencing rapid developments and rapid rates of urbanization in recent years. Such an expansion of the urban population base is resulting in new diet habits and preferences for international food trends.

One trend in the market is use of natural additives. The composition and protein content in wheat flour are vital for the cooking quality of noodles and noodle products. The purpose of adding natural proteins to noodles dough is mainly to improve nutritional quality and to maintain a strong dough structure.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is health concerns affecting sales. Concerns regarding the negative impacts of noodles and noodle products consumption, especially the instant varieties, continue to challenge the market's growth. Instant noodles are not easily digestible and are retained in the gastrointestinal tract for a long period. This affects nutrient absorption. Most noodles and noodle products have low nutrient content, and have high amounts fat and sodium, which can potentially increase the risk of metabolic syndromes, according to a study conducted in South Korea.

Key vendors

  • Nestlé
  • NISSIN FOODS
  • PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR
  • Ting Hsin International Group
  • Toyo Suisan Kaisha
  • Unilever

Other prominent vendors

  • ACECOOK VIETNAM
  • AJINOMOTO
  • C.J. Group
  • Conagra Brands
  • House Foods Group
  • ITC
  • Inbisco
  • Kraft Heinz
  • NONGSHIM
  • OTTOGI
  • Pinehill Arabia Food
  • SANYO FOODS
  • VIFON (VIETNAM FOOD INDUSTRIES JOINT STOCK COMPANY)
  • Winner Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9dxbpf/global_noodles


