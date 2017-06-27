Global Noodles Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Noodles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global noodles market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Noodles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales, volume, and value.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for convenient food products. Instant noodles have gained considerable popularity during the last few years, as consumers who lead busy and hectic lifestyles prefer packaged foods like instant noodles, which can be prepared and consumed easily. Many countries around the world are experiencing rapid developments and rapid rates of urbanization in recent years. Such an expansion of the urban population base is resulting in new diet habits and preferences for international food trends.

One trend in the market is use of natural additives. The composition and protein content in wheat flour are vital for the cooking quality of noodles and noodle products. The purpose of adding natural proteins to noodles dough is mainly to improve nutritional quality and to maintain a strong dough structure.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is health concerns affecting sales. Concerns regarding the negative impacts of noodles and noodle products consumption, especially the instant varieties, continue to challenge the market's growth. Instant noodles are not easily digestible and are retained in the gastrointestinal tract for a long period. This affects nutrient absorption. Most noodles and noodle products have low nutrient content, and have high amounts fat and sodium, which can potentially increase the risk of metabolic syndromes, according to a study conducted in South Korea.



Key vendors



Nestlé

NISSIN FOODS

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR

Ting Hsin International Group

Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Unilever

Other prominent vendors



ACECOOK VIETNAM

AJINOMOTO

C.J. Group

Conagra Brands

House Foods Group

ITC

Inbisco

Kraft Heinz

NONGSHIM

OTTOGI

Pinehill Arabia Food

SANYO FOODS

VIFON ( VIETNAM FOOD INDUSTRIES JOINT STOCK COMPANY)

FOOD INDUSTRIES JOINT STOCK COMPANY) Winner Foods

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9dxbpf/global_noodles





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716