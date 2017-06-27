Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Worth 5.31 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market by Technology (qPCR, dPCR), Product (Instrument, Reagent), Application (Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research, Forensic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Academia, CRO) - Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 5.31 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). This report studies the dPCR and qPCR Market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Factors such as the growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, technological advancements in the field of PCR, and increasing investments and availability of funds for PCR-based research are driving the growth of the global dPCR and qPCR Market.

Based on technology, qPCR is estimated to be the largest segment in 2017

On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR Market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR Market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets (the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East), and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment.

The clinical applications market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR Market is categorized into clinical applications, research applications, and forensic applications. The clinical applications segment is further divided into pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and other clinical applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global dPCR and qPCR Market in 2017, followed by Europe. The strong position of North America in this market can be attributed to factors such as increase in public and private funding and growing number of research grants to support gene-based research (such as qPCR and dPCR). However, Asia-Pacific (comprising China, India, Japan, and RoAPAC) is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the qPCR and dPCR market owing to increasing focus of global life sciences market players on this region, burgeoning efforts to increase awareness related to gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment, growing public and private support to develop novel qPCR and dPCR technologies, growth in the Indian genomics market, and growing cancer research in Japan. Due to the significant growth opportunities offered by emerging countries, a number of players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their product distribution networks across emerging countries.

As of 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.) are some of the key players operating in the global dPCR and qPCR Market.

