

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the REVEAL outcomes study of anacetrapib met its primary endpoint, significantly reducing major coronary events compared to placebo in patients at risk for cardiac events who are already receiving an effective LDL-C lowering regimen. The safety profile of anacetrapib in the early analysis was generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies of the drug, including accumulation of anacetrapib in adipose tissue.



Merck plans to review the results of the trial with external experts, and will consider whether to file new drug applications with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory agencies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX