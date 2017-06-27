

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump's presidency has had a negative impact on how the world sees the United States, according to a major international survey.



Although he has only been in office for just five months, Trump and many of his key policies are broadly unpopular around the globe, and ratings for the U.S. have declined steeply in many nations.



Pew Research Center asked 40,000 people in 37 countries this year about how they view America under the current President, and only less than half of them said they are favorably inclined toward that country.



That is in contrast to the closing years of the Obama presidency, when 64 percent of those who were surveyed by the New York-based fact-tank had a positive view of the U.S.



Across the world, Trump gets higher marks than Obama in only two countries: Russia and Israel.



With the change from George W. Bush's administration to Obama's, positive views of the U.S. climbed in Europe and other regions.



And now, the shift in views of the U.S. and its president is in the opposite direction compared to eight years ago.



However, many feel that there will not be any change in their country's relationship with the U.S. over the next few years.



Confidence in President Trump is influenced by reactions to both his policies and his character.



His plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is opposed by 76 percent across the nations, while 94 percent of Mexicans are against the U.S. government erecting a wall.



Trump's policy stances on withdrawing from international trade agreements and climate change deals and travel ban on people from certain Muslim-majority nations evoked similar levels of global disapproval.



In the eyes of most people surveyed around the world, Trump is arrogant, intolerant and even dangerous. Fewer believe he is charismatic, well-qualified or cares about ordinary people.



His highest rating is for being a strong leader.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX