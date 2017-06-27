Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Poland Electromobility Market, 2016-2025" report to their offering.

This study analyzes the development potential of the electric vehicle market in Poland. It provides a strategic overview of the automotive market development in the country, the taxation schemes; and the governmental policies, plans, and regulations related to the evolving EV market and the local industry. It analyzes historical data from 2000 and provides plans and policies until 2025, with the base year being 2016. It outlines various indicators of the EV market globally and in Poland in particular.

The vehicle types covered are passenger vehicles (PV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and city buses.

This study aims to research, analyze, and provide forecasts for the electric vehicle (EV) market in Poland according to 2 segments: passenger vehicles and city buses, and covering the key industry participants in the developing ecosystem.

Objectives:

To provide insights on the current and future stance on the global EV market

To describe historical figures and the forecast development of the automotive market in Poland

To identify the taxation structure on the passenger vehicle segment in Poland

To define the most important drivers and restraints that influence the Polish automotive market

To provide historical figures of the new EV registrations in Poland and the most popular models split

To understand the government plans and vision for the promotion of EV market growth

To draw the ecosystem and identify key industry participants in the EV market in Poland

To provide the outlook for charging station infrastructure and energy generation

Key Questions this Study Will Answer:

What is the global situation in the EV market and how is it projected to develop?

What is the condition of the domestic automotive market in Poland? How are imports and new registration figures developed over time? How is the situation expected to evolve?

What is the state of the EV market in the country? What are the most popular EV models?

What is the competitive environment in the electric city bus segment? What are the future development plans?

What is the condition of the energy grid and charging infrastructure network in Poland?

What are the key taxation regulations and government vision to develop the EV market in the country?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

4. Global Electric Vehicle Market

5. Passenger Vehicle Market in Poland

6. Electric Vehicle Market in Poland

7. City Bus Market in Poland

8. Infrastructure Outlook

9. Mobility-New Business Models

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

11. Conclusions and Future Outlook

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tlkjvv/poland

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005791/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles