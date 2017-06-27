NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company that conducts business across variegated business sectors, announced today that it has been designated as a Community Corner Partner at the 2017 Essence Music Festival.

Essence Community Corner is a part of the Festival where organizations are asked to come and promote awareness and education on the issues affecting their businesses and communities. Dewmar International plans to educate individuals on two topics; these are: 1) Dewmar's Open Doors Program designed to provide an on-ramp to the marketplace for Minority and Veteran-owned products targeted towards an increasingly diverse American population, and 2) the risk-rewards that exist for individuals investing in a penny stock like Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM).

As part of the Open Doors Program, Dewmar will allow Minority and Veteran-owned product owners space at its Community Corner's booth at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center to promote their goods. The registered Brands include:

1. V-Freshner - a fast odor fighting feminine hygiene drink product made by Dr. Tori Hudson

2. The Slim Stack - a healthy, low calorie whole wheat sweet potato pancake made by Andrea Watkins

3. Eat Me Guilt Free - a high protein, gluten-free, low calorie host of baked goods made by Cristie Besu

4. Big O's Tarter Sauce - a mild, yet flavorful Cajun tartar and dipping sauce made by Odis Johnson

"We have doubled our presence at this year's Essence Festival with two booth locations. A co-location with Walmart -- a major sponsor of The Essence Festival -- and our second location at the Essence Festival Community Corner," said Dr. Marco Moran, the Founder & CEO of Dewmar International. "From attending past shows, we know the event creates a target rich environment for our products and the Brands we promote... so, we plan to maximize the opportunity by having celebrity appearances and political figures visit our booth to interact with our visitors," Dr. Moran continued.

The CEO personally invites existing Dewmar investors out to meet your CEO, President and staff face to face. Depending on the day or time, you might also have a chance to take a picture with us and Willie Robertson, the CEO of Duck Commander and star of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" as the Company promotes its ownership of Willie's Duck Diner.

Festival information can be sourced at: http://www.essence.com/festival-2017. Dewmar Booth Dates & Times are June 30 - July 2nd from 10 to 4pm at booth number is CM208 and the Dewmar-Walmart booth number is F14.

About Essence Music Festival

The Essence Music Festival, known as "the party with a purpose," is an annual music festival which started in 1995. It is the largest event celebrating African-American culture and music in the United States. Locally referred to as the Essence Fest, it has been held in New Orleans every year since 1995 except for 2006, when it was held in Houston, TX due to Hurricane Katrina.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a U.S. based new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

