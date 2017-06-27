

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has been fined a hefty 2.42 billion euros or $2.7 billion by the European Commission for breaching EU antitrust rules. The Commission ruled that Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving illegal advantage to its own comparison shopping service.



The given fine is said to be the regulator's largest penalty to date against antitrust issues.



Google must now end the conduct within 90 days, otherwise will need to face penalty payments of up to 5% of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.



Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's Competition Commissioner, said, '...Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors. What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation.'



Google's flagship product is the Google search engine, and almost 90% of Google's revenues comes from adverts, which it shows to consumers in response to a search query.



The company in 2004 launched a product that allows consumers to compare products and prices online and find deals from online retailers of all types. It is said that Google's comparison shopping service is much more visible to consumers in Google's search results than that of rival services.



By giving prominent placement only to its own comparison shopping service and by demoting competitors, Google has given its own service a significant illegal advantage compared to rivals, the Commission noted.



In response, the company's general counsel reportedly said in statement that the Google respectfully disagree with the announced conclusions and that it will review the commission's decision in detail as it considers an appeal.



Google also faces two separate charges under the European Commission's competition rules related to popular mobile software Android and to some of its advertising products.



In pre-market activity, Alphabet shares were trading down 1.2 percent.



