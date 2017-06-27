Environmental Packaging Technologies Holdings, Inc.: Environmental Packaging Technologies Closes On Additional Equity Financing Bringing Total Financing To $10 Million

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Environmental Packaging Technologies ("EPT") (OTC PINK: EPTI), a leading global bulk packaging and logistics company, announced today, due to increased investor demand, that it has closed on an additional $2.1 million of equity financing in the form of "straight" common stock with accredited high net worth investors. This brings the total equity financing to $5 million and total new financing to $10 million over this second quarter.

"The combination of the expansion brought about by our robust strategic partnerships and growth stemming from our new patent-pending LiquiRide product, has led to an increase in backlogged orders and the successful completion of multiple large scale trials. We have therefore decided to increase our previously announced equity offering to provide EPT with the capital needed for both expansion of its manufacturing facilities and working capital to fulfill these anticipated orders," said David Skriloff, CEO.

About EPT

Environmental Packaging Technologies (EPT) (www.eptpac.com) is a publicly traded USA based global logistics company, a pioneer in the field of flexitank manufacturing, and the only company manufacturing its products in the United States. EPT's flexitank is a soft sided single use container enabling bulk shipment of non-hazardous liquids. Flexitanks are considered to be the least expensive and most environmentally friendly way to ship bulk non-hazardous liquids over long distances. One flexitank can hold up to 24,000 liters of liquids.

With the introduction of its patent-pending LiquiRideTM product, EPT opened the market for flexitanks to be utilized in 40' and 53' containers and trailers in both dry and refrigerated configurations allowing for the first time shipments of liquid requiring temperature controls.

EPT's flexitanks are used to ship a wide variety of liquids including latex and other chemicals, edible oils, wine, petroleum based products and many others. EPT provides flexitanks to shipping companies, logistics companies, manufacturer suppliers and consumer product manufacturers in more than 50 countries around the world. It has offices in the US, South Korea, the Netherlands and Argentina.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the transport/ logistics industry, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, and (viii) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For further inquiries, please contact

C2 Partners

Bud LaCombe

Tel: +1 (310) 601-8590

Email: bud@c2partners.us

SOURCE: Environmental Packaging Technologies Holdings, Inc.