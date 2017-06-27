

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants, Inc., (DRI) announced, on June 26, 2017, its Board increased the quarterly dividend 12.5% to $0.63 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2017 to shareholders of record on July 10, 2017.



Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 7.3% to $1.18. Same-restaurant sales increased 3.3% for the quarter, excluding Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.



During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of approximately $15 million. This leaves approximately $470 million remaining under the current $500 million repurchase authorization.



