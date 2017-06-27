TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 after the close of market on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 47045117#.

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan's website http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx and click on the link for the webcast. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed for 120 days.

