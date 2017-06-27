To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 27 June 2017





Company announcement number 50/2017 - 27 June 2017



Fixing of coupon rate in the series 11F, 12F, 12G, 12Q, 12S, 13D, 15G, 15U, 16G, 16U and Senior Debt effective from 1 July 2017



With effect from 1 July 2017, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, FlexKort® and Senior Debt will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.



Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



