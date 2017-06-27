

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced the company's goal is to achieve an organic revenue compound annual growth rate for 2018-2020 of six to eight percent and consistent double-digit adjusted EPS growth (excluding the negative impact of foreign currency) through ongoing operating margin improvement initiatives, as well as a differentiated five-year growth strategy intended to help reach a 25 percent adjusted operating margin in 2017 and 28 percent in 2020.



The company has plans to launch products into high growth adjacent markets that are expected to address an incremental $13 billion in market opportunity by 2020. The company expects to be able to continue to diversify its portfolio away from low growth markets, which represented nearly 50% of sales in 2012, to moderate and high growth markets, which represented approximately 60% of sales in 2016 with a goal to reach an estimated 75% of sales by 2020.



'We are enhancing our long term outlook by diversifying into large high-growth markets with a differentiated portfolio and capabilities, as well as a focus on expanding outside the United States in both developed and emerging markets,' said Dan Brennan, executive vice president and CFO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX