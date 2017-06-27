LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Innovativ Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: INMG) ("Company"), a multi-media content producer and distributor, today announced it has purchased a minority equity interest in Night Flight, Inc. www.nightflight.com owner of 'Night Flight Plus' www.nightflightplus.com, the iconic premium online streaming network based on the award winning 80s rock n' roll TV series, and which is also a programmer of a branded sub-channel on CannaNet.TV http://www.cannanet.tv/, the Company's new online, ad supported platform, scheduled to launch in the 4th Quarter, which will stream curated and original entertainment, informational and educational video content related to the Cannabis and CBD culture and industries.

The Company's equity interest in Night Flight, Inc. was purchased with a combination of cash and through the issuance of restricted common shares of the Company's stock and was completed on June 25, 2017.

"We believe that Night Flight is positioned to once again become the media taste maker for a new generation of fans seeking a unique and irreverent brand of premium entertainment not found anywhere else online," said Company CEO, Tom Coleman.

Stuart S. Shapiro, CEO of Night Flight, Inc. said: "We welcome the investment by Innovativ Media Group, Inc. and appreciate its support and strong belief in the Night Flight mission."

About Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (Innovativ) is a developer, producer and distributor of digital entertainment and other multi-media content which is developing the CannaNet Channels. It distributes the motion picture assets of Lux Digital Pictures and, via New Broadway Cinema, develops adaptations of stage shows utilizing its trademarked DigiTheater™ Virtual Reality process. Innovativ also operates The Alien Interview Channel on YouTube in partnership with Fullscreen, the online channel HPLovecraft.TV and is a principal in the Film Finance Exchange. http://innovativmedia.com

About Night Flight Inc.

Night Flight, Inc. is the owner of Night Flight Plus, a premium online streaming network available to subscribers at www.nightflightplus.com, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Night Flight's comprehensive archive of original programming and cutting edge entertainment is dedicated to the Glory and Legacy of Rock 'n' Roll. VH1 called Night Flight "The single greatest rock omnibus program ever aired." Night Flight is currently engaged in a Crowdfunding Campaign on WEFUNDER https://wefunder.com/nightflight.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such.

