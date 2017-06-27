CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced on June 23, 2017, that it signed a new Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH, a leading re-importer of EU pharmaceuticals to Germany. This press release is issued for the purpose of updating and supplementing certain information. Under the terms of the LOI, Cosmos Holdings holds the exclusive right to complete its due diligence process and complete the transaction by October 31, 2017. In connection with the non-binding LOI, the Company is required to pay a non-refundable fee of 400,000 Euros to CC Pharma GmbH in connection with the costs of due diligence and the exclusive right to negotiate the terms of the definitive agreements. In the event the transactions are consummated, 200,000 Euros will be applied to the purchase price, which will not be disclosed and remains confidential. The Company makes no assurances that the parties will enter into definitive agreements prior to October 31, 2017.

CC Pharma GmbH was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Densborn, Germany. The company covers the entire value chain and its core business focuses on registration, repackaging, and delivery of high-priced pharmaceuticals to wholesale customers and pharmacies. CC Pharma GmbH has a network of over 12,000 pharmacies to sell its products and offers its customers imported pharmaceuticals in the areas of cytostatic drugs, rheumatism, HIV, cardiovascular disease and others. CC Pharma GmbH's revenues were approximately $200M in 2016. More information on CC Pharma GmbH can be found at https://www.cc-pharma.de/.

Cosmos Holdings CEO Gregory Siokas commented, "I am excited to complete this transaction which I believe will be mutually beneficial to both CC Pharma GmbH and our shareholders. The acquisition will be a huge milestone for our company, bringing us to an entirely different level."

Also, under the terms of the LOI, the parties agreed that certain current managers of CC Pharma GmbH will remain with the Company until at least December 31, 2018.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The Company has a trans-European network of more than 60 clients and vendors in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Its warehouse and distribution center is located in Thessaloniki, Greece and is GDP & ISO 9001:2008 certified. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

