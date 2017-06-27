ARROYO GRANDE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- BrokerSumo, a leading back office, commission management and accounting platform for real estate brokerages and agent teams, today announced a new integration partnership with SkySlope. The partnership brings together SkySlope, an industry leading transaction management platform, with BrokerSumo to make the process of managing and closing out transactions simple.

The integration allows BrokerSumo customers to pull their SkySlope transactions seamlessly into BrokerSumo eliminating double entry of data, the potential for human errors when entering data and making the contract to close process more efficient.

"Having SkySlope and BrokerSumo integrated has further automated our contract to close process. The two systems are vital to us in managing our day to day closings and the integration only makes that process more efficient." - Paul Knighton, President and Managing Broker, More Realty, Portland, Oregon.

Data synced includes property address, agent assigned, commissions, close date, sales price, and buyer and seller information. Users can then close out the transaction in BrokerSumo by automatically calculating commission splits, creating commission disbursements, paying agents and managing their office accounting. BrokerSumo will also run commission income estimates so brokerages and agents can gain insight into their projected income on active deals.

"I'm excited to offer our customers an integration with SkySlope," said Jeremy Shoenig, founder of BrokerSumo. "Our customers have been asking for a SkySlope integration for some time. SkySlope is a very important tool for many brokerages in their day to day operations and our goal is to connect BrokerSumo to the key products that brokerages use in order to make the management of their day to day business more efficient."

Tyler Smith, Founder and CEO of SkySlope, said, "SkySlope's customer obsession is the reason why we're the leading transaction management platform. We want agents to have the most streamlined workflow, so integrating with BrokerSumo was a no-brainer. It's just one more way we can remove redundancies and increase efficiency for agents."

About BrokerSumo

BrokerSumo is a back office, commission management and accounting solution for real estate brokerages and agent teams. It enables brokers to manage their agent's information, track transactions and commission dollars, automatically calculate commission splits, create commission disbursements, bill agents for monthly fees, pay agents their commissions electronically, report on agent and office performance and sync financial data to QuickBooks.

About SkySlope

Pioneering the industry standard in digital transaction management technology, SkySlope currently services real estate professionals in all 50 states as well as Canada. Forty-two percent of the nation's top 100 brokerages leverage the company's full suite of solutions in the form of mobile accessibility, secure cloud storage, and paperless transaction processing. With best-in-class customer service, SkySlope's award-winning support team is available 24/7/365. SkySlope is proudly based in Sacramento, California.

