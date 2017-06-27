SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.'s (OTC PINK: SAKL) wholly owned subsidiary Slide the City® is pleased to announce that it will be coming to Macau for a multi-day event July 26-30. Macau is an autonomous territory of the People's Republic of China that is about 40 miles east of Hong Kong. Macau is seen by many as the Asian Las Vegas.

Many of Slide the City®'s most successful events have been held in densely populated Asian cities like Macau. We expect that Macau will join the ranks of highly successful, fun filled, multi-day Slide the City® events. Slide the City® in Macau is a sponsored event with many well-known sponsors including companies like: Bank of China, Johnny Walker, Oh TV, Seer!, Goobne Chicken, Macau Fisherman's Wharf, A&J Event Planning, Blue Fin, and many more.

Richard Surber, CEO, commented, "I am very excited to see Slide the City® being featured on the international stage at Macau Fisherman's Wharf. This venue is packed with tons of fun things to do, which I expect will be a major draw for adventurous Sliders. This particular Slide is going to feature a 18-foot ramp, which will add some additional excitement to this multi-day summer 'carnival of fun.'"

Seer Entertainment and A&J Event planning are the organizers of this event. For more information or to purchase tickets click: Macautickets.

See Slide the City® fun in action at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7lQFgEHNNY.

Please visit our websites to find the next event in your area: www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, http://www.thedirtydash.com, www.trikeriot.com, and www.colormerad.com.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (nighttime party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with the complete December 31, 2016 report filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The financial results are unaudited and will be subject to adjustments upon completion of the audit for the year ended December 31, 2016. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

Embedded Video Available

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3151908



IR CONTACT:

Richard Surber

CEO

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.

richard@sacklunchproductions.com

801-575-8073 Ext 111



