SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- PolarityTE™, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) today announced the appointment of Major General (U.S. Army - Retired) Jay Hood as the Director of the Company's newly formed Military and Mass Casualty Advisory Board. Major General Hood amassed more than 36 years of service to the United States as an Army Officer.

"I am proud to announce the formation of the PolarityTE™ Military and Mass Casualty Advisory Board with the appointment of Major General Jay Hood. We aim to develop our technology to serve both the civilian and military communities, and our newly formed Military and Mass Casualty Advisory Board serves as a catalyst in the development of regenerative medicine solutions to large scale problems due to military conflict or disasters," said Denver Lough, MD, PhD, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of PolarityTE™. "Major General Hood's wealth of knowledge in military policy and military-medical needs will help guide PolarityTE™ towards addressing the unmet needs of our military personnel who selflessly serve our country."

Following his distinguished military career, Major General Hood has advised many industries on the development of a wide range of commercial products with military application, often reducing time to adoption. He routinely speaks to many educational and civic groups on current national security and defense issues.

"I am excited about the prospect of working with the PolarityTE™ Team to help introduce their revolutionary technology to the military medical community. Regenerating skin and other tissue in wound healing and reconstructive surgery cases could be life changing for thousands of men and women seriously injured in the last 15 years of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan," said Major General Hood. "I am certain the Military Departments and the Veterans Administration will be eager to hear of clinical advances of this new technology and quick to recognize the enormous impact it could have on the lives of so many service men and women."

Major General Jay Hood

Major General Hood completed more than 36 years of distinguished service to the United States as an Army Officer on March 1, 2012, having served in numerous staff and commandment assignments in Europe, the 82d Airborne Division at Ft Bragg, North Carolina and the Middle East. Since the 9/11 attacks on the United States, Major General Hood has focused on issues related to the Middle East and combating terrorism as the Chief Operations Officer for NATO forces in Kosovo, the Commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo, the Commander of First Army Division East, the Chief of Staff, United States Central Command, and Director of the International Security Assistance Forces Liaison at the US Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan. Major General Hood graduated from Pittsburg State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate, and was then commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer in 1975. Since retiring Major General Hood has remained current on the range of geo-political issues burning in the Middle East. He recently returned for 20 months to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he provided strategic counsel to the UAE Land Forces as they sought to improve their overall military capability.

About the PolarityTE™ Platform

The PolarityTE™ investigational platform is being developed to simplify regeneration and allow tissue and cellular elements to function naturally. Using our revolutionary platform, we seek to utilize cell and tissue polarity to create a spectrum of uniquely functional tissues in a way that mirrors the natural development of the human body. Our goal is to apply the platform across all cells, tissues and composite structures, transforming regenerative medicine into what has been envisioned since its inception.

About PolarityTE™

PolarityTE™, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company positioned to be the first to successfully regenerate human skin. The Company's novel regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform was developed and patented by chairman and chief executive officer, Denver Lough M.D., Ph.D. This radical and proprietary technology employs a patient's own cells for the healing of full-thickness, functionally-polarized tissues. If clinically successful, the PolarityTE™ platform will provide medical professionals with a truly new paradigm in wound healing and reconstructive surgery by utilizing a patient's own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. The PolarityTE™ platform leverages natural and biologically-sound principles which are readily adaptable to a wide spectrum of organ and tissue systems. This revolutionary technology, paired with the Company's world-renowned clinical advisory board, position PolarityTE™ to drastically change the field and future of translational regenerative medicine. More information can be found online at www.PolarityTE.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to, among other things, the Company's ongoing compliance with the requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market and the Company's ability to maintain the closing bid price requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market on a post reverse split basis. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should'" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3151972



Contacts:



Scott Santiamo

RussoPartnersLLC

Scott.Santiamo@RussoPartnersLLC.com

(718) 344-5843



David Schull

RussoPartnersLLC

David.Schull@RussoPartnersLLC.com

(858) 717-2310



