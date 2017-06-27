Frost & Sullivan Applauds Kymeta's Development of the Software-enabled mTenna® Satellite Broadband Technology for Connected Vehicles

Kymeta® Corporation has ensured sustained growth in technology and processes by signing various strategic partnerships MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on recent analysis of the market for compact automotive antennas for satellite broadband, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kymeta Corporation as the recipient of the 2016 North American New Product Innovation Award. Click here to view the multimedia release: http://bit.ly/2tuAhDY

At SATELLITE 2017 Kymeta announced commercial availability for its mTennau7 satellite antenna and KyWay terminal, and will begin commercial trials in May. Kymeta also signed a strategic agreement with SKY Perfect JSAT to develop new satellite connectivity options in the Asia Pacific region, and announced a partnership with Intelsat to offer a new, groundbreaking satellite service called KALOTM - a simplified way to buy and sell connectivity that mirrors cellular data packages for customers and sectors that are currently unreached or underserved by terrestrial networks.

"Unlike traditional satellite antennas that are large, heavy and have high implementation and maintenance costs, Kymeta's mTenna technology has a small footprint and is lightweight. The technology uses electromagnetic metamaterials resulting from arranging man-made materials in such a way that they produce an electromagnetic response," said Meena Subramanian Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Kymeta's satellite antennas are electronically steered and use a holographic approach to lock the beam from satellites. This design helps it instantaneously and continually transmit signals without a drop in connection."

Kymeta is working with partners to leverage existing LCD production lines to manufacture a product that can be mass-produced. The automotive industry will benefit greatly from this technology as satellite antennas are widely deployed in consumer devices.

Kymeta's solutions benefit original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by reducing their expenditure on software recalls using the OTA update technology. "They further benefit potential customers by saving time and money, dispensing with the need to visit dealer service centers for software and service recalls and providing a better driving experience. In addition, Kymeta's solution offers huge volumes of data to support autonomous vehicles," noted Subramanian.

Because of its overall performance using spectrum and satellite, Kymeta has made a mark for itself in the compact automotive antennas market and is richly deserving of the 2016 North American New Product Innovation Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The Award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it offers to customers, which, in turn, improves customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Kymeta Corporation

Kymeta delivers on what connectivity is meant to be - secure, available, universal, and global. Kymeta is removing barriers by providing an innovative means of leveraging satellite network capacity for high bandwidth communication access while on the move. The company's first products, software-enabled metamaterials-based electronic beamforming antennas and terminals for satellite communications, will keep boats, planes, cars, and more connected.

In 2017 Kymeta has been recognized with a 2017 Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies in Space award and the 2017 Puget Sound Business Journal Innovation Award for Technology. The company has also been awarded the 2016 Seattle Business Silver Tech Impact Award for Emerging Technology and the 2016 2b AHEAD Innovators Award, which were closely preceded by the Frost & Sullivan 2016 New Product Innovation Award. The company has also been recognized as a CNBC Disruptor for two consecutive years, a FiReStarter by Strategic News Network and a top 50 MIT Technology Review Disruptive Company. Kymeta has formed significant partnerships with industry leaders including Toyota, Intelsat, Panasonic, Airbus Defence & Space, Sharp, Intellian, O3b, and more. If it moves, Kymeta will keep it connected. Anywhere. The company is based in Redmond, Washington and operates on a worldwide basis. For more information, please visit www.kymetacorp.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

As a Growth Partnership company, Frost & Sullivan collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation to address global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants.

Frost & Sullivan's Growth Partnership supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating 2 key elements driving visionary innovation: the Integrated Value Proposition and the Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation, including research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation, and implementation.

The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible, including 360 degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, and career best practices as well as Frost & Sullivan's global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics, and emerging economies?

