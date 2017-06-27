New Enrichment Media Formats Offer Reduced Preparation Time to Food Microbiology Laboratories

Help streamline media preparation workflows and increase productivity

BASINGSTOKE, England, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --To facilitate operational efficiency in food microbiology laboratories, a new range of bagged enrichment media is designed to reduce hands-on preparation time.

The bags contain pre-weighed, ready-to-hydrate, gamma-irradiated enrichment media which eliminates the need for further sterilization. The new Bagged Media are available in a choice of formats and volumes to meet a variety of sample preparation and testing volume needs.

In addition to saving time, the ready-to-fill format of the Thermo Scientific FitBag Enrichment Media may also save space compared with prepared media. They offer the flexibility to be filled when convenient and mixed when required, reducing preparation time to around 10 minutes.

For added convenience and to further reduce risk of contamination, the Thermo Scientific QuickBag Enrichment Media are supplied with water pre-filled.All that is required for preparation is to break the dividing seal and mix.

"The QuickBag and FitBag Media Formats are a response to customers who already appreciate the benefits of our large volume Thermo Scientific Dry-Bags Enrichment Media," says Mark Truesdale, senior director, food safety solutions, microbiology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "By offering these convenient formats in lower volumes, food microbiology laboratories of all sizes can avoid the time-consuming weighing and autoclaving steps, and alleviate the bottlenecks associated with traditional media preparation."

The QuickBag and FitBag Media Formats are available in a choice of volumes: 2.7, 4.5 and 9 liters.

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a broad selection of high quality culture media for food and water applications. Our base culture media, supplements and ready-prepared plates and convenience format media are tested for quality and performance before, during, and after manufacturing to make sure the finished product meets the food microbiology laboratory's testing needs.

Find out more by visiting www.thermofisher.com/enrich

