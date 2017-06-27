PARAMUS, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- From surgical procedures such breast augmentation and blepharoplasty to non-surgical treatments like Ultherapy® and dermal fillers, Dr. Luis Zapiach and Dr. John Cozzone strive to provide an unprecedented level of care and exceptional results. As testament to this ongoing commitment, both New Jersey plastic surgeons were recently honored by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as New York Metro Area "Top Doctors" in plastic surgery for 2017. This is the third year in a row the two physicians have earned this accolade.

"To be distinguished as a Castle Connolly 'Top Doctor,' medical professionals must be nominated by their peers and undergo an extensive vetting process," states a recent blog post on Drs. Cozzone and Zapiach's website. The article goes on to explain that Castle Connolly begins the identification process by reaching out to over 50,000 medical professionals across the U.S., asking them to nominate other physicians who they believe exemplify excellence in a specific specialty. Once peer votes are in, Castle Connolly's doctor-led research team performs an extensive assessment of all candidates that covers everything from background credentials and board certifications to professional recognitions and disciplinary actions. Upon completion of this evaluation, physicians who received the most nominations and are deemed in good medical standing are added to the final list of "Top Doctors."

"I feel honored to have received such a prestigious award, given all of the practitioners in the New York metropolitan region," says Dr. Zapiach. "The award demonstrates that hard work and putting patients first is noticed and appreciated by the other physicians in the region. Ultimately, patients' well-being and outcomes are our main priority, and this is a wonderful recognition of that goal."

About Luis Zapiach, MD

Dr. Zapiach graduated from Rutgers University prior to earning his medical degree with honors in Microbiology from the New York University School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his residency in general surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, followed by his plastic surgery fellowship at Emory University. He also received additional Oculoplastic Surgery training at Paces Plastic Surgery. Dr. Zapiach is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and he has been the recipient of numerous professional accolades throughout his medical career.

About John Cozzone, MD

After graduating from the College of Holy Cross, Worcester, MA, Dr. Cozzone traveled abroad to earn his medical degree from the University of Rome. Subsequently, he returned to the U.S. to complete his general surgery training at Jersey City Medical Center and his plastic and reconstructive surgery training at Ohio State University. Dr. Cozzone is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and he is a senior attending physician of plastic surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack, NJ) and Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, NJ).

