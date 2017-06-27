NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Opus One Solutions, a leader in smart grid software engineering, today unveiled the latest in its suite of solutions for distribution utilities, GridOS® Integrated Distribution Planning (IDP). GridOS IDP was conceived to integrate traditional distribution planning with distributed energy resource (DER) planning, which is becoming increasingly important as utilities plan, account for and manage higher penetrations of solar, energy storage, demand response, electric vehicles and other DERs.

GridOS IDP leverages Opus One's proven breakthrough in distribution system power flow and state estimation to enable an integrated planning strategy that aligns DER operations with the needs of the distribution system - including power quality, grid capacity and optimal control. Moreover, GridOS IDP can examine near-term, medium-term, and long-term scenarios, while addressing the complexity of highly networked, two-way power flows and providing insights into hosting capacity and DER valuation by location and time.

"Opus One is leveraging its experience in grid analytics and management software to offer this cutting-edge solution, which allows utilities to plan for the increasingly distributed grid of the future," says Joshua Wong, President and CEO of Opus One Solutions. "GridOS IDP also unlocks the understanding of the value and impacts of DERs to enable the next evolution of utility and DER business model design."

At its core, GridOS IDP offers model-based planning tools by leveraging the underlying physics of the grid through a 3-phase unbalanced model with state estimation and optimal power flow. Using locational net benefit analysis methods including distribution locational marginal pricing (DLMP), GridOS IDP can determine most valuable locations and configurations of DERs and other assets. Further, GridOS IDP incorporates probabilistic and stochastic analyses for financial risk assessment and decision making to provide utilities with investment scenarios for hosting capacity upgrades based on traditional expansion strategies, distribution automation capabilities, and non-wires alternatives (NWA) opportunities, helping to prioritize expansion plans based on risk-return trade-offs.

Opus One was recently selected by a large U.S. investor owned utility to deploy GridOS IDP to address its Advanced Distribution Planning (ADP) strategy and to meet future planning requirements by bridging the gap between distribution capacity planning and integrated resource planning.

Other GridOS solutions include: Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), Microgrid Energy Management System (MEMS), and Transactive Energy Management.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a distributed energy network. Opus One's intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids - from homes to businesses to communities - for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

