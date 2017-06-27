SAINT LAURENT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IGX)(OTCQX: IGXT) ("IntelGenx"), a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted a notice of allowance for US Patent Application 13/748,241, entitled "Solid oral film dosage forms and methods for making same." This platform patent discloses oral film dosage forms designed for immediate or sustained release of an active to the buccal and/or sublingual mucosa and will protect several of IntelGenx' oral film products.

IntelGenx' new patented oral film technology allows the instant hydration and complete disintegration of a film in the oral cavity, potentially enabling the active ingredient to become immediately available for enhanced buccal and/or sublingual absorption. In addition, the novel oral film dosage form is applicable for reduced absorption through the gastrointestinal route. IntelGenx' improved delivery systems for solubilizing and stabilizing pharmaceutically active ingredients exhibit enhanced stability derived from the use of a combination of crystallization inhibitors, which together can maintain the active ingredient in a desired plurality of particles in an effective size range within a polymeric film matrix. This oral dosage form technology patent has broad applicability in film formulation and could be applicable to several current and future projects.

"The granting of this notice of allowance for our novel oral film dosage form validates the innovative work carried out by our talented R&D team, which continues to break new ground in the development of oral film technology," said Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. "Our rapidly expanding intellectual property portfolio ensures long-term market exclusivity of our products, which is critically important to IntelGenx' business success. We currently have several additional patent applications pending at the USPTO in relation to oral dosage forms and their method of manufacture, and expect to file for additional patent protection as our research and development continues."

The granting of this Orange Book eligible US patent will further enhance the intellectual property protection for IntelGenx film products.

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

