OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Canadian Science Publishing, an independent, not-for-profit scholarly publisher dedicated to serving the needs of researchers and their communities, and the Royal Society of Canada (RSC), the country's senior collegium of distinguished scholars, artists and scientists, announced today that FACETS has been selected as the official journal of the RSC's Academy of Science. FACETS is Canada's first and only multidisciplinary open access science journal that publishes and shares rigorously peer-reviewed science which matters to Canadians, as well as the international community, from policy and regulatory frameworks, to cross-disciplinary research and scientific approaches that address questions and issues in new ways.

"I am extremely proud to call FACETS the official journal of the Academy of Science," says Dr. Jules Blais, Editor-in-Chief of FACETS. "The appointment of an official journal by the Royal Society of Canada signals the ever important need for researchers and the organizations that support them to come together to solve the complex scientific problems facing our society through sound scientific research and widespread dissemination to readers across the globe."

"Many National Academies around the world have official journals and today I am proud that the Academy of Science joins that list with the selection of FACETS its official journal," says Dr. Jamal Deen, President, Academy of Science, Royal Society of Canada. "This is the first time in our history of over 130 years that we have selected an official journal, which points to the calibre of FACETS and its publishing process. The Academy of Science is pleased to offer a place for its Fellows and College Members to publish their work, in accordance with the highest standards of scientific integrity. This partnership signifies the continued outreach and exposure that the Royal Society of Canada is working to achieve for its community."

"I am proud to be both a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and an Editor of FACETS for this historic appointment," says Dr. John Smol of Queen's University. "The validation and communication of science is arguably the most pressing issue of our time. Formalizing a relationship between this Canadian institution and Canada's open access science journal that encourages multi- and inter-disciplinary approaches is an important step in ensuring the effectiveness of our scientific output while ensuring that this research is openly accessible for all readers internationally," continues Dr. Smol. "FACETS is taking an important step not only in validating and publishing scientific research to an international audience but also in connecting researchers and readers on the science that matters most to them. RSC Fellows and College Members will enjoy the increased exposure of their work internationally through a variety of science communication approaches coordinated by FACETS."

"The work of the science publisher to validate and formalize the research output through peer review continues to be the pillar of our scientific process. Formalizing a relationship with the most well respected organization of scientists in Canada helps FACETS enhance the connection between researchers and readers through our state-of-the-art platform," adds Dr. Blais. "We look forward to working with the RSC Fellows and College Members to validate, publish, and promote the very best research that our country has to offer."

As part of this appointment, Canadian Science Publishing has become the 57th Institutional Member of the Royal Society of Canada. The Institutional Membership program was designed for cross-pollination of support, ideas, and collaboration between the Royal Society of Canada and member institutions.

ABOUT THE ROYAL SOCIETY OF CANADA

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences; in addition to Canada's first national system of multidisciplinary recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership, The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. Its mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

ABOUT CANADIAN SCIENCE PUBLISHING

Canadian Science Publishing is an independent, not-for-profit scholarly publisher dedicated to serving the needs of researchers and their communities, not only by publishing quality peer-reviewed journals but also by supporting the knowledge-sharing activities of scholarly societies and other key partners through events, awards, and other exchanges.

