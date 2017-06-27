TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VVC) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held on Friday August 25, 2017 at 10:00 am (Montreal Time) at the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites - Montreal Airport, Chianti Room, 700 Michel Jasmin Avenue, Dorval, Quebec, H9P 1C5.

The Record date for the AGM is July 21, 2017; the expected mailing date is July 31, 2017; and the Proxy Voting Cut-Off Time & Date is 10:00 am on August 23, 2017. Both NOBO and OBO Beneficial Shareholders in Canada should contact their broker to ensure that their address is correct and that they are coded to receive Proxy Materials from the Company.

At the AGM, management will present an update on the Samalayuca Project and other Company activities, and be available to answer pertinent questions from shareholders, subject to respecting the Securities Laws regarding "Selective Disclosure".

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company with projects in Mexico and Canada, including the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State, and gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. The Company also has a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

