What Is Ethereum Flash Crash?It wasn't a bad dream, dear reader. The "Ethereum 10 cents" posts, tweets, and videos floating around the Internet were real. The Ethereum flash crash was real. In the blink of an eye, ETH prices plunged from $320.00 to $0.10 on the GDAX exchange. Can it happen again?That is the question haunting investors in the aftermath of the flash crash. It may explain why the Ethereum price is down more than 20% since the crash. The market is drenched in fear.Here's what happened:Some idiot sold a ton of ETH.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...