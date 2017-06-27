CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- PacketFabric, the highly scalable network-as-a-service platform and a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, today announces it has partnered with multiple internet exchanges (IXs) to extend internet exchange services to anyone on the PacketFabric network. PacketFabric will initially be partnering with multi-metro IXs including AMS-IX and DE-CIX, as well as regional organizations such as IX-Denver and United IX's Chicago Internet Exchange (ChIX) to kick off its IX extension service.

"We're very excited about partnering with high-quality internet exchanges," comments William Charnock, CEO of PacketFabric. "Customers on the PacketFabric platform can now use their port(s) for yet another business function. PacketFabric gives internet exchanges a much broader footprint without having to invest in their own infrastructure."

These partnerships will allow PacketFabric to offer a wider range of interconnection services through its network, as well as enabling its ecosystem partners to reach additional markets and new customers.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between 130 premier colocation facilities across 13 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operates at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information, please visit www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong.

