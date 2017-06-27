Oil Gas Journal Russia recently achieved recognition as Russia's Best Brand 2016 amongst oil and gas industry journals. The findings were published by Neftegaz Agency, the leading consulting company specialising in providing reference information, advertising and professional ratings in the oil and gas sector.

The results were based on a survey conducted by the Agency among representatives of the Russian exhibitions, forums and conferences market. The Agency also asked representatives of the Internet community and industry media to make their own nominations.

The awards ceremony took place in Moscow on 25 November 2016, as part of the 9th annual conference entitled "Reputation Management and Advertising in the Oil and Gas Industry 2016." The conference discussed such topics as public relations, partner loyalty, advertising in the oil and gas sector and other related industries, as well as interaction with government agencies.

45 industry magazines and newspapers were nominated in the survey on Russian oil and gas periodicals.

Pavel Sobolev, CEO of Nedra Publishers, when asked to comment said: "We are pleased that our work has been noticed by the Russian industry media market. We highly appreciate our cooperation with PennWell, one of the oldest and most authoritative global oil and gas publishers, in collaboration with whom we publish Oil Gas Journal Russia. One of our key priorities is to develop and extend our cooperation in the field of publishing."

Paul Westervelt, VP and Group Publishing Director for PennWell's Petroleum Group, commented: "PennWell has a strong working relationship with Nedra Publishers because of their deep technical expertise and strong commitment to produce high quality publications. PennWell is proud to be partners with Nedra because they faithfully represent its 110-year-old Oil Gas Journal publication among Russian speaking oil and gas professionals."

About Nedra Publishers:

Nedra Publishers is one of the Russia's leading specialised publishing houses. For several decades, it has specialised in educational, scientific and technical literature for universities, research and design institutes, manufacturing organizations in the fuel and energy sector of the economy, as well as the Russian mining industry.

Since its foundation in 1963, Nedra Publishers has published more than 30,000 titles on various subjects. In 2017, Nedra Publishers books department work was awarded another Best Book of the Year Award for a five book cycle of educational and scientific literature for the oil and gas industry. It was recognized as the best publication in Russia on natural sciences, engineering and medicine.

In addition to publishing titles, Nedra publishes Russian-language versions of the two of the world leading oil and gas industry magazines - Oil&Gas Journal Russia ? Offshore [Russia] - in collaboration with PennWell Corporation.

Today, Nedra Publishers is a private company and in addition to publishing, it provides translation services. It also incorporates a translation company with the same name, Nedra Translation Agency, which is one of the leading providers of translation services in Russia. Nedra Publishers also produces exclusive print products, business gifts and promotional items.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005542/en/

Contacts:

PennWell Corporation

Paul Westervelt, 713-499-6305

Vice president/group publisher

pwestervelt@pennwell.com