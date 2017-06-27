

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures nudged higher Tuesday morning, staying away from monthly lows ahead of a deluge of economic data and key speeches from Federal Reserve officials.



Traders are desperate for clues about when the Fed will next raise interest rates. While the central bank's official outlook calls for numerous rate hikes by the end of 2018, a rough patch for the economy may have them re-think.



Gold was up $4 at $1250 an ounce, while silver added 4 cents to $16.68.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April that tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions across the U.S. will be released at 9.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 0.6 percent.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 116.7, compared to 117.9 last month.



Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for a reading of 8.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook and international trade at the European Economics & Financial Centre, Distinguished Speakers Seminar in London, with audience Q&A at 11.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will discuss global economic issues at the Conversation between Chair Yellen and Lord (Nicholas) Stern, President of the British Academy in London, with audience Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a townhall in Houghton, Michigan, with audience Q&A at 5.30 pm ET.



