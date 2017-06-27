Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry Report 2017

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations.

One trend in the market is development of oil-free compressor systems. The rising awareness about the environment has led to the formulation of stringent regulations for the improvement of air quality. Also, the demand for low-maintenance has led to the development of oil-free compressor systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of global petrochemical industry. With the increasing demand for petrochemicals, new projects are being planned in the oil and gas downstream. This will lead to the growth of the global rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry in the petrochemical sector. As the demand rises in the petrochemical industry, more new installations of this equipment are expected to be made.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices. Crude oil is always an unstable commodity whose price is hard to predict. This is because of the complex value chain and supply chain involved in the oil and gas industry. The price of crude oil has seen several crests and troughs in the past decades. The rise and fall in the crude prices have vaguely followed a trend over the past few years, which is now identified as the crude oil price cycle.



Key vendors



Atlas Copco

Flowserve

General Electric (GE)

Grundfos

Siemens

Sulzer

Other prominent vendors



Ansaldo Energia

Busch

ClydeUnion Pumps

Doosan Portable Power

EBARA

Elgi Equipments

Gardner Denver

Ingersoll-Rand

ITT

Kawasaki Gas Turbines

Kirloskar Brothers

KSB Aktiengesellschaft

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

MOTOR SICH

Niigata Power Systems

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Solar Turbines

The Weir Group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



