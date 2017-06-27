Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry Report 2017

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations.
One trend in the market is development of oil-free compressor systems. The rising awareness about the environment has led to the formulation of stringent regulations for the improvement of air quality. Also, the demand for low-maintenance has led to the development of oil-free compressor systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of global petrochemical industry. With the increasing demand for petrochemicals, new projects are being planned in the oil and gas downstream. This will lead to the growth of the global rotating equipment market for oil and gas industry in the petrochemical sector. As the demand rises in the petrochemical industry, more new installations of this equipment are expected to be made.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices. Crude oil is always an unstable commodity whose price is hard to predict. This is because of the complex value chain and supply chain involved in the oil and gas industry. The price of crude oil has seen several crests and troughs in the past decades. The rise and fall in the crude prices have vaguely followed a trend over the past few years, which is now identified as the crude oil price cycle.
Key vendors
- Atlas Copco
- Flowserve
- General Electric (GE)
- Grundfos
- Siemens
- Sulzer
Other prominent vendors
- Ansaldo Energia
- Busch
- ClydeUnion Pumps
- Doosan Portable Power
- EBARA
- Elgi Equipments
- Gardner Denver
- Ingersoll-Rand
- ITT
- Kawasaki Gas Turbines
- Kirloskar Brothers
- KSB Aktiengesellschaft
- MAN Diesel & Turbo
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
- MOTOR SICH
- Niigata Power Systems
- Pfeiffer Vacuum
- Solar Turbines
- The Weir Group
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by product
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
