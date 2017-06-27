

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Tuesday morning, keeping away from recent yearly lows ahead of U.S. inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute is out with its weekly report this afternoon, followed Wednesday morning by the Energy Information Administration's data.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 52 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $43.90 a barrel.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April that tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions across the U.S. will be released at 9.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 0.6 percent.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will discuss global economic issues at the Conversation between Chair Yellen and Lord (Nicholas) Stern, President of the British Academy in London, with audience Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



