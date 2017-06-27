

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales remained flat in May after rising in the previous four months, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



Retail sales showed no variations in May, following a 0.2 percent increase in April.



Sales of food and other groceries dropped 0.3 percent monthly in May. Meanwhile, sales of clothing and related goods grew 1.1 percent and those of other consumer goods went up by 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.6 percent in May, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in April.



