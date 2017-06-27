

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to market IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 and a range of applications for Radiology in the U.S. The company said the IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 has been available outside of the U.S. since November 2016 and will be available in U.S. as of this month.



Philips said its latest release of clinical informatics platform for advanced visual analysis and quantification of medical images now offers enhanced additional applications for Longitudinal Brain Imaging and Multi-Modality Tumor Tracking, as well as optimized Lung Nodule Assessment.



