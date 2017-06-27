

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) said it has appointed Bruce Besanko to the position of chief financial officer, reporting directly to Kohl's chairman, chief executive officer and president Kevin Mansell.



Besanko, who will join Kohl's on July 10, will have leadership responsibility overseeing Kohl's financial planning and analysis, investor relations, financial reporting, accounting operations, tax, treasury, non-merchandise purchasing, credit and capital investment strategies.



Besanko has more than 21 years of financial leadership experience in retail. Most recently, Besanko spent four years with Supervalu Inc. (SVU) in financial leadership roles, including chief operating officer and chief financial officer.



He also served for five years as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer for OfficeMax Inc. (OMX). In addition to his business experience, Besanko served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



