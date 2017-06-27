sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,36 Euro		+0,40
+1,21 %
WKN: 884195 ISIN: US5002551043 Ticker-Symbol: KHP 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,002
33,286
15:17
32,95
33,22
15:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOHLS CORPORATION33,36+1,21 %