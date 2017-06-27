Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Turkish Generator Sets Market, Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The market is estimated as USD 305 million and forecasted to reach USD 352 million in 2021 and dominated by diesel gensets.

The Turkish genset market shrank because of challenging market conditions, the generator set market is expected to recover 2017 onward taking advantage of its strategic position as an import-export hub. Despite the market's settled structure, fierce competition and price-oriented approach combined with macro-economic factors have put pressure on the market players.

However, the market still offers the players opportunities to preserve their shares thanks to the customers' demand for quality and comfort for uninterrupted living. On the other hand, the infrastructural projects has an ongoing effect on the growth of the market.

In terms of revenue, 375 kVA and above range take the higher stake whereas it's the opposite in terms of volume; below 375 kVA output range has the highest volume.

Research Scope:

Looking into driving factors such as ongoing construction activities, Ministry of Health's investments, regulation enforcing the installation of gensets in buildings taller than 51.5 m, tax advantages for Eu importers in free zones

Analyzing market barriers such as negative impact of the failed coup attempt, uncertainty amongst the investors

Providing revenue for gensets for the years between 2013 and 2021

Discussing the trends in four end-user types: public/infrastructure, industrial, commercial and residential

Analysing the gensets by output ranges and highlighting the trends

Highlighting the main genset companies, their market shares, and competitive profiles

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which specific segments are growing? Why?

How important is customer price sensitivity and what are the deciding factors for price?

What are the major sales channels for this market and what is their future development?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Which are the major market participants and what are their market shares?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Genset Market

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Genset Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Genset Market

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Key Conclusions

8. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adam

Aksa

Borusan

Cummins

EMSA

FG Wilson

Gucbir

Indeks

ISBIR

KJ

MTU

Simsek

Teksan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjldwp/turkish_generator

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005833/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Generators