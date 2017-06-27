Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Carnegie AS (Norway). The membership will expire as of June 30, 2017 Carnegie AS has traded with member ID CAN in the INET Trading System Member: Carnegie AS INET ID: CAN Last day of trading: 30th of June 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nikolaj Kosakewitsch or Pål Sætre, telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm



