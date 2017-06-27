Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM), a leading global provider of industrial consumable products and services, recently celebrated the shipment of its 1000th Huycon process belt from its plant in Gloggnitz, Austria.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005156/en/

Xerium Celebrates Shipment of 1000th Huycon Process Belt for Nonwoven Fabrics Production from Gloggnitz, Austria Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Xerium's Huycon portfolio of high-performance process belts for the Nonwoven industry continues to deliver broad success on some of the most demanding spunmelt/meltblown production lines in the world.

"Huycon process belt technology has steadily built a reputation for quality and reliability among nonwoven producers," said Bill Butterfield, EVP and CTO of Xerium. "We are extremely proud to celebrate the shipment of our one thousandth Huycon belt from the Gloggnitz Plant. Huycon is now the preferred technology on some of the world's newest and most advanced nonwoven machines. Now that we have developed an innovative untreated Huycon belt design for high demanding applications, we are excited to see new performance reports coming in from all over the world. Our total product range of belts, roll technology, wire mesh, and SMART Technology are the best in the industry."

The Huycon product line offers tailor-made solutions for all kinds of Nonwoven spunbond/meltblown production processes and materials like PP, PE, PET, BiCo and other newer polymers, running at speeds over 1000 meters per minute. Sophisticated weave structures combined with specific surface treatments guarantees maximum production efficiencies and excellent web properties.

ABOUT XERIUM TECHNOLOGIES

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM) is a leading global provider of industrial consumable products and services. Xerium, which operates around the world under a variety of brand names, utilizes a broad portfolio of patented and proprietary technologies to provide customers with tailored solutions and products integral to production, all designed to optimize performance and reduce operational costs. With 28 manufacturing facilities in 13 countries around the world, Xerium has approximately 2,950 employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005156/en/

Contacts:

Xerium Technologies, Inc.

Steve Cole

Director Global Marketing

steve.cole@xerium.com