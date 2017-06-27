DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) ("ACC"), a full-service business-to-business consulting solutions provider, and seller of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, today announced it has secured a local client in the state of Colorado. This client, Bud Fox Enterprises LLC and Ty Webb Enterprises LLC, will have a multi-location business comprised of state-of-the-art greenhouse cultivation and extraction. ACC will provide end-to-end solutions for this new client, which include operational planning activities, conceptual design work, application completion, deployment of operations and ongoing remote management. ACC has worked with its set of preferred vendors and technology to provide this client with a top-notch business infrastructure.

Mark Prescott, CEO of Bud Fox Enterprises LLC and Ty Webb Enterprises LLC, commented: "My company is in the process of becoming a next generation cannabis business within the sector, and I thank the ACC team for creating the foundation that will lead to both our success and future growth. ACC is providing us with state-of-the-art cultivation equipment and methodologies that are sure to give way to a consistent, top-tier product. Our cultivation environment will feature a fully outfitted greenhouse that utilizes the full spectrum of the sun, low water usage and ACC's proprietary SoHum Living Soils®. The SoHum Living Soils® product will cut our costs down tremendously in the cultivation phases, as this fully amended blend provides a plant with the appropriate amount of nutrients for its entire life cycle. This eliminates the need to purchase any nutrients or additives which will ultimately lower our total cost of production per harvest. This consulting firm is unlike any other, and once we engaged with ACC it was very easy to see what sets them apart from the rest of their competition."

Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis Company, commented: "We are happy to have secured this relationship with a Colorado-based client. Our team is committed to promoting the success of our client, and we are confident that they will flourish in the local cannabis marketplace. This client's build out is rather unique, and operators as well as all visitors who walk through these facilities will be able to truly grasp the future of cannabis."

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: The Satchel™, Sohum Living Soils™, The Cultivation Cube™ and The High Density Cultivation System™. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions. The building and development of our brands and product suite is based on our Geoponics Philosophy, "the art and science of agriculture in soil."

For more information, please visit:

www.americancannabisconsulting.com

www.americancannabiscompanyinc.com

www.sohumsoils.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:



Steven Lico

Marketing Manager

IR@americancannabisconsulting.com

303-974-4770



