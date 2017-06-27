LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Market-leading news portal for the global telecommunications sector Telecoms.com today announced the Global Telecoms Awards, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, is open for nominations.

Now in its 5th year, the Global Telecoms Awards, or GLOTELS for short, provides a broad range of opportunities for the telecoms industry's innovators to prove their worth and be recognized for their achievements. This year's Global Telecoms Awards program comprises 18 regular categories and has been updated to include five new categories.

"The communications industry is in the middle of a period of unprecedented innovation and diversification as the 5G/IoT era starts to take shape," said Telecoms.com Editorial Director Scott Bicheno. "The refreshed GLOTELS reflect this activity with all sectors of the industry represented, from core networking to the cloud as well as the increasingly broad range of software and services required to make it work. I'm really looking forward to celebrating the best examples of this innovation at our awards event in London later this year."

The complete list of categories is:

Advancing the Road to 5G

Best Digital Transformation Project

Best Marketing Campaign

BSS Transformation Excellence

Connecting the Unconnected

Customer Experience Excellence

Digital Content Services of the Year

Fixed Network Evolution

Ground-breaking Virtualization Initiative

IoT Initiative of the Year

Most Innovative Cloud Service

OSS innovation

Security Solution of the Year

Telecoms Transformation

AI Initiative of the year NEW**

Connected Cars NEW**

Managed Services Innovation of the year NEW**

TV/Video innovation NEW**

VR/AR Trailblazer NEW**

The Global Telecoms Awards winners will be announced at an awards dinner at a luxurious new venue -- 8 Northumberland Avenue -- in London on November 2. The deadline for Global Telecoms Awards entries is Friday, 18th August. The shortlist for the Global Telecoms Awards will be announced on Telecoms.com by September 4. Judging is conducted by a panel of industry experts.

For further details about the awards, including links to the entry submission forms, entry guidelines, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/global-telecoms-awards/.

For further details on previous winners, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/global-telecoms-awards/highlights.

For information on Global Telecoms Awards sponsorship opportunities, email sales@telecoms.com.

About Telecoms.com

Telecoms.com is a highly respected and independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends, focussing on the key business and technology issues facing the industry today. Our impartial investigation of industry activity is supplemented by regular in-depth features, executive interviews and opinion pieces. The analysis arm of the website works with its partners to create educational services for its readership. A consultative and collaborative approach with our editorial team ensures a widely respected and impartial perspective to effectively deliver insight and analysis through the use of webinars, whitepapers, bespoke surveys, eBooks and more.

