NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Profitable Developments, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRDL) is pleased to announce a new division for the company, with a strategic focus on the CBD Health Market. Presently under evaluation are acquisition and development opportunities of products and operations in this expanding market sector.

CBD, or Cannabidiol-based health products, are considered to have significant therapeutic health benefits, but do not contain the psychoactive elements of the cannabis plant, thereby having a broad, non-recreational range of health applications. The CBD health products, primarily derived from industrial hemp plants, are part of a burgeoning market expected to grow to $2.1 billion by 2020. $450 million of this is projected to come from hemp-based sources, according to the Hemp Business Journal in late 2016.

Additionally, the company is restructuring its property development business, expanding its management team and upgrading its listing on OTC Markets.

About Profitable Developments, Inc.

Profitable Developments is a property development business specializing in the acquisition, development and management of financially distressed properties and developing proprietary software solutions used to identify, acquire and manage its property portfolio. It is announcing a new division strategically focused on acquisition and development opportunities in the CBD Health Market.

This press release may contain certain statements that are not descriptions of historical information, but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements refer to matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from the assumptions currently anticipated.

Contact:

Profitable Developments, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@profitabledevelopmentsinc.com



