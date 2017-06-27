IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC: UAMM), today seeks to update investors on recent events, and management's developing strategy, in light of the Company's changing corporate landscape.

Firstly, management would like to report advancement on the Company's overall cannabis related endeavors. Plans are underway to launch an aggressive marketing strategy for the distribution and sales of the Company's products and services.

Due to recent changes in regulation, FINRA no longer approves name or ticker changes if the Company has any delinquencies in its reporting. Consequently, management has withdrawn its application with FINRA to change the company's name and ticker symbol. In the Company's endeavor to update the name and symbol to more closely align with the Company's core business model, it was discovered that during certain periods between 1999 and 2007, there were some filings that had become delinquent, and despite efforts, and considerable dialog, current management is unable to obtain the missing records to complete the requested filings per FINRA's new requirements.

Moving forward, management has determined that the best course of action is to revert to UA Multimedia, Inc., and alternatively form a new subsidiary under the brand "Cannaxa", by which to conduct its cannabis related business. The Company plans to ultimately spin this subsidiary off in the future as an independent publicly traded fully reporting entity.

"The issue with the name and ticker change will not affect our overall business. Now that a conclusion is reached, we will make the necessary adjustments and begin to aggressively market and sell our products and services." commented Thu Pham, Chief Executive Officer.

As previously announced, the Company is offering a turn-key indoor growing station complete with state-of-the-art LED lighting. In addition, the full spectrum LED lights, Cannaxa CX-300, are also available for purchase separately. A single light can output 210 Watts or an HID equivalent of 400 Watts and can cover a 3' x 3' area. Additional models will also be made available for purchase next quarter.

LED grow lighting is expected to witness a phase of robust growth in applications such as vertical farming, commercial greenhouse, and indoor farming. Previously, LED grow lights were primarily utilized for indoor farming. But with increasing awareness about its benefits, such as energy efficiency and low heat emission, it has started being adopted in large scale in vertical farming and commercial greenhouse applications.

Also, the growing trend of indoor farming, government regulations favoring LED lighting, and requirement for energy-efficient and long-lasting lighting technology as a supplement to natural lighting for plant growth, drive significant growth in the LED grow light market. These new opportunities will not only enhance the overall market in coming years but also lead to the opening of new market segments.

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc., a former media company, has entered the cannabis industry with its offering of turnkey indoor grow stations and LED lights. All products will be available through its upcoming newly revamped websites, cannaxa.com and cannamedi.com. Cannaxa.com will serve as an online store selling grow related products, while Cannamedi.com will revolve around the medicinal and wellness sector.

For more information, please visit http://www.uammedia.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uammedia.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. UA Multimedia, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

