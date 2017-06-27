SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP), is pleased to announce the Company has commenced product sales and distribution on Amazon.com, the largest Internet-based retailer in the world by total sales and market capitalization.

In the U.S. alone, Amazon has over 95 million monthly unique visitors. As a result, the Company has moved to strengthen its capacity to support broadened distribution of its premium hemp coffee. "Amazon is the first of several internet distribution venues that the Company has strategized to gradually marketing through." stated Anna Seidman, CEO of Wanderport Corporation.

"With coffee being a $30 billion-dollar industry in America, and to be using the world's largest internet based retailer to market our specialty hemp-infused premium quality blends, is what we consider an outstanding convergence of timing and opportunity, primed with exceptional growth potential." added Seidman.

On December 12, 2016, Forbes.com reported that "The Hemp Business Journal estimated that the CBD market will grow to a $2.1 billion in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources. That's a 700% increase from 2016.

The current Sapa Coffee™ line consists of five flavors: Colombian, Decaf Colombian, Italian Espresso, French Vanilla and Hazelnut. Each flavor is blended with 5% roasted hemp seeds rich in Omega 3 and 6. The products are expected to gain a considerable following through the Amazon marketplace.

In addition to Amazon, Sapa Coffee™ is also sold on the Corporate online store www.wanderportstore.com and Sapa Coffee™ store www.sapacoffee.com.

"Sales of our competitively priced premium hemp coffee have been steadily increasing both on and offline. We expect our sales through Amazon to be strong thus significantly add to our top and bottom line." stated Anna Seidman.

The Company is also embarking on a few product development projects and will update shareholders as material progress is made.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.wanderportstore.com, www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com.

