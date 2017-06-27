BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., with premium metallurgical coal and medical marijuana assets, announces their joint venture in Colombia, Sannabis, has received a "Registro Sanitario" from Colombia's Ministry of Health's INVIMA (National Institute for Food and Drug Monitoring).

The Registro Sanitario number is NSOC78859-17CO, this can also be accessed directly on INVIMA's website by inputing Expediente number 20127339, http://farmacovigilancia.invima.gov.co:8082/Consultas/consultas/consreg_encabcum.jsp

Their registry number is for 10 brands, but only four were registered; Sannaxhol (pain relief, anti-inflammatory), Sannaderm (for skin abrasion and post tattoo care), Sannalip (lip balm), and a product soon to be announced. The Company plans to register an additional six products possibly through joint ventures for worldwide distribution. These products are manufactured by an INVIMA certified manufacturing facility with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Potential joint venture partners or licensees are welcome to contact New Colombia Resources at jcampo@newcolombiaresources.com.

New Colombia Resources will begin marketing Sannaxhol in the U.S. with retired Colombian Major League Baseball World Series MVP, Edgar Renteria, also a shareholder of New Colombia Resources, Inc. Mr. Renteria's was chosen by MLB to manage the World Team during this year's All Star Week in Miami. This platform will be used by New Colombia Resources to launch Sannaxhol, an effective anti-inflammatory pain product, in the U.S.

Sannabis has first mover advantage while others try to position themselves as Colombia's new medical marijuana regulations are implemented. New Colombia Resource's joint venture in Colombia, Sannabis SAS, has been legally producing non-smoked medical marijuana products since 2014, their in-house doctor and others prescribe these products to patients. Sannabis supports small producers legally on an Indian reservation creating opportunity for local farmers to grow medical marijuana legally verses initiating illegal crops. Sannabis supports indigenous farmers that are small producers taking pride in their medicines that provide relief and potentially save lives.

Sannabis is carefully monitoring the issuance of the resolution to regulate medical marijuana to apply for the appropriate licenses that will continue to help small producers. To see the Sannabis catalog with technical specifications of their products visit, http://www.sannabis.co/ver-catalogo

New Colombia Resources is working with a partner to submit an application for an orphan drug designation for a pharmaceutical product that will be announced upon submission. In the meantime, the Company will file the health registries of the four products approved by INVIMA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), INVIMA's registry is recognized by the U.S. FDA and most health departments around the world. These products are derived from hemp seed oil which can legally be imported into the United States with a THC level under .3%.

"Most hemp seed products are imported to the United States from Canada. Needless to say, Colombia has more ideal growing conditions than Canada, evidenced by the Canadian medical marijuana companies down here trying to set up shop. We're positioning ourselves as a leading distributor of high quality 'Made in Colombia' medical marijuana and hemp products around the world," stated John Campo, President of New Colombia Resources, Inc.

New Colombia Resources would also like to announce their auditors have informed them to expect their first SEC filings to be ready this week, if all goes well. The Company is very committed to being SEC compliant.

New Colombia's President, John Campo, was recently interviewed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, for a copy of that report visit, http://www.snl.com/web/client?auth=inherit - news/article?id=40765771&cdid=A-40765771-10290

Sannabis products made headlines recently in Colombia when their Cannabis Exhibition in the halls of Congress was abruptly cancelled by the President of the Senate for political reasons, to view the news clip visit, https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.oficial/videos/vb.1064330270249615/1763729956976306/?type=2&theater

For a video on the history of Sannabis visit, https://youtu.be/xzuFtp5-Iyo.

New Colombia Resources, Inc.

New Colombia Resources, Inc. owns vast reserves of premium metallurgical coal mining titles and a medical marijuana joint venture in the Republic of Colombia. They are setting up a rock mining operation to supply the major road and infrastructure projects within miles of their properties. They own 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15- 17 million tonnes of reserves. They have an additional 1196 ha. metallurgical coal mining title that they are negotiating to develop with a foreign entity to build a coal fired power plant. New Colombia Resources holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia, visit www.sannabis.co. For more information on the Company visit www.newcolombiaresources.com

