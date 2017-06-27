Wix and Manchester City Make a Dream Come True for Winner of Latin American Campaign

Wix User Wins a Once-in-a-Lifetime Football Fantasy for His Small Business

NEW YORK, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/--Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) and English Premier League partner, Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), have revealed the winner of their Latin America all-star campaign resulting in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with four star football players.

The lucky winner is Gabriel Gargiulo Pacca, a Wix user from Brazil. Pacca was featured in a custom online commercial to promote his business that features four Manchester City players- Brazilian trio Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Fernando and teammate Aleix Garcia.

Gabriel is the owner of Woo the Boards, a São Paulo-based balance board company that sells core strengthening balance boards. The company offers a line of uniquely designed handmade balance boards made out of certified wood.

View the commercial here: https://youtu.be/BgXWAA0FAD4

"Wix made a dream come true. I'm so thankful and excited to have this opportunity to promote my business with Manchester City players," said winner Gabriel Gargiulo Pacca. "I believe that Woo the Boards has global appeal for fitness fans everywhere, and now my brand has an incredible showcase featuring football star power - what an amazing way to share my passion with the world."

Damian Willoughby, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for City Football Group commented, "This was an excellent campaign that demonstrated a truly creative approach to engaging Wix consumers and Manchester City fans. Wix has consistently demonstrated how they can think outside of the box and deliver activations with fantastic results. Connecting with our fans in Latin America is important to us and to have the opportunity to support them through innovative campaigns like this has been privilege."

Wix became City Football Group's Official Website Design & Hosting partner for their clubs Manchester City FC, New York City FC and Melbourne City FC in February 2016.

About Wix

Wix is a leading global software platform for small businesses to operate online with over 108 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. Wix ADI, the Wix Editor and a highly curated App Market enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, and Vilnius.

About City Football Group

City Football Group (CFG) is the owner of a number of football related businesses with global relevance. These include high profile professional football clubs, academies, technical support and marketing companies. CFG's majority-owned clubs include Premier League Manchester City FC, Melbourne City FC of the A-League and MLS Franchise New York City Football Club. CFG is also a minority shareholder in Yokohama F. Marinos of the J-League and Club Atlético Torque in the second division of the Uruguayan league. The common aim across all clubs is to provide the best possible experience and an unmatched opportunity for fans and communities to participate in, and benefit from, football at both a local and global level. The Group's support companies- City Football Services and City Football Marketing- operate from a number of offices around the world in support of the Group's clubs, associate organisations and customer organisations. City Football Services shares footballing IP and "know-how" to recruit, develop, train and win. City Football Marketing creates media, marketing and fan engagement properties to support the commercial development of clubs and their partners.

City Football Group is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG). ADUG is an investment and development company privately owned by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In December 2015, ADUG divested a 13% shareholding to a China Media Capital-led consortium, creating an unprecedented platform for the growth of CFG clubs and companies in China and internationally. City Football Group's headquarters are in Manchester and it has offices in Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Melbourne, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

