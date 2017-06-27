Global High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15% During 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott & F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global high density multiplexed diagnostic assays market to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global High density multiplexed diagnostic assays Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of automated multiplexed PCR assays. There are automated multiplex systems for simultaneously screening hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and HIV-1 in blood donations. This helps in reduced hands-on time and elimination of errors with high sensitivity and specificity.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing equipment rental agreements. Most of the instruments such as clinical chemistry analyzers, immunochemistry analyzers, and multiplexed diagnostic equipment used in the IVD market are provided for rental or lease to the end-users. They need to pay for the initial installations and consumables. Leasing the high-cost instruments is an effective and convenient purchasing alternative for the end-users with limited budgets.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of multiplexed diagnostic assay equipment. The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases such HIV/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and Hepatitis B has led to the increased use of high-density multiplexed diagnostic assays for screening of infectious agents. It helps in shortening the turn-around time, as it is highly sensitive. For example, in the case of detection of HIV, NAT screening reduces the turn-around time from 20 days to six days. It also helps in the detection of the low level of viral DNA or RNA present in the blood.

