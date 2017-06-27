Worldwide Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Advantageous Physical Properties and Benefits of Reduced Vehicular Emissions Create Opportunities, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies at the forefront of competition in the global automotive polycarbonate glazing market, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), are Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Covestro AG, Teijin Limited, and Trinseo S.A. Development of better quality polycarbonate resins and expansion of resin manufacturing capacities not only locally but across geographies is the focus of companies for increasing their market share in the automotive polycarbonate glazing market.

According to TMR, the automotive polycarbonate glazing market stood at US$816.1 mn in 2016 in terms of revenue. Expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2017 and 2025, the market is projected to be worth US$1,770.5 mn by 2025.

The sunroof segment is expected to be the most attractive application segment between 2017 and 2025, whereas front windshield is expected to display the least market share. This is because major developed countries of the world have regulations that specify only laminated glass for windshield application. Asia Pacific contributed the dominant 40% revenue to the global automotive polycarbonate glazing market in 2016.

Benefits of Reduced Fuel Consumption for Vehicular HVAC Systems Favor Market

The vast advantages of polycarbonate material over glass in automotive glazing have boosted adoption of polycarbonate glazing in the automotive sector. This includes easy to shape property, better thermal strength, and high impact resistance than glass irrespective of its less weight. Polycarbonate glazing has better design and functional integration than glass glazing.

The use of polycarbonate resins is beneficial to the environment as well. The use of polycarbonates reduces vehicle weight, which in turn improves fuel efficiency and reduces vehicle emission. In addition, polycarbonate helps to reduce HVAC load because of which fuel needed to maintain the temperature inside a vehicle is less. Thus, the fuel efficiency of the vehicle is improved and emissions reduced.

In particular, in developed countries, stringent regulations in to improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions is having a positive impact on the adoption of polycarbonate glazing. For example, in 2011, the U.S. president announced plans for increased fuel efficiency for cars and light-duty trucks by 2025.

Stringent Regulations Restrict Use of Polycarbonates in Developed Countries

Despite the positive factors, the global market for automotive polycarbonate glazing is restrained by a few factors. For instance, regulatory impact, cost, and material properties of polycarbonates are posing a challenge to the automotive polycarbonate glazing industry. For instance, in the U.S., the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards specifies only laminated glass, tempered glass, and glass-plastic for automotive glazing standards. Therefore, the regulatory environment in major automotive markets such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan specifies laminated, tempered, or toughened glass for automotive glazing. The use of plastics including polycarbonates is restricted in these geographies for automotive glazing.

While polycarbonates display high impact resistance than glass in terms of material property, they are not scratch resistant. This requires polycarbonates to be coated with a coating material to make them scratch resistant. This, in turn, increases the cost of automotive polycarbonate glazing restricting their adoption in the automotive sector.

Nevertheless, the adoption of polycarbonate glazing is anticipated to rise with the increasing production of electric vehicles and automotive lighting. Panoramic roofs also present opportunity for polycarbonate glazing which will significantly reduce vehicle weight and, in turn, improve fuel efficiency and vehicular emissions.

The review presented is based on the findings of Transparency Market Research report, titled "Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market (Application - Front Windshield, Side Window, Rear Windshield and Sunroof; Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

The global automotive polycarbonate glazing market is segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market by Application

Front Windshield

Side Window

Rear Windshield

Sunroof

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market by Region

- North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

- Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Turkey

Iran

South Africa

Rest of MEA

- Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

