

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) said that a Phase II study of topical TV-45070 in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia or PHN did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in pain from baseline to week four as assessed by the numeric rating scale or NRS. Secondary endpoints were also not met. There were no safety concerns in the study.



Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's President and Chief Executive Officer, said: 'While these results are disappointing for us from a scientific perspective and for patients needing new therapies to treat chronic neuropathic pain, Xenon remains focused on advancing its pipeline of neurology-related development candidates, with multiple programs anticipated to enter clinical development in 2017.'



The companies plan to further analyze the data from this study to determine the next steps for TV-45070, and may look to present study data at a relevant forthcoming scientific conference.



