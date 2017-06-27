sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,25 Euro		-0,466
-1,57 %
WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,196
29,413
15:17
29,289
29,353
15:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLSKI HOLDING NIERUCHOMOSCI SA
POLSKI HOLDING NIERUCHOMOSCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLSKI HOLDING NIERUCHOMOSCI SA3,45+1,44 %
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD29,25-1,57 %