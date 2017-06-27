888casino Live Elite Lounge - A Better Casino Experience

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nouveau Elegance with the Elite Lounge

888casino has delivered another industry first in the form of the glitzy Elite Lounge live casino. This enticing nightclub venue is regarded as the creme de la creme of online casino entertainment by players. Now you get to celebrate in an opulent casino setting where exclusive perks, swank promotions, and superior betting options are available to you. This world-class, nightclub casino destination is everything you've come to expect. Arguably the most masterful creation yet, the Elite Lounge is where you want to be seen.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528239/888casion_Elite_Lounge.jpg )



Delectable Design & Luxury Gaming

Fashioned off the experiences of players with authentic dealers in Las Vegas, the Lounge is your ticket to gaming excellence, one-on-one with the dealer. The casino games stream direct from the casino, with gorgeous nighttime backdrops, elegant dealers, and a majestic experience throughout.

Take your seat at our exclusive Elite Lounge tables, engage with professional and courteous croupiers, and revel in an incredible experience. As an 888casino player, you get to enjoy face-to-face communication with your dealer via a secure feed. Simply login, place your wagers and make your selections. This is as close as you get to an authentic experience, from the comforts of home. The Elite Lounge experience is unique; it's a stylish nightclub designed for discerning players. Enjoy many exciting features, including:

High Definition, nighttime panoramic views of glittering skylines displayed from the rooftop of the Elite Lounge

Increased betting minimums and maximums for players at 888casino Elite Lounge tables

Smattering of the finest casino promotions.

A Casino with a Nightclub Look & Feel

As an Elite Lounge live casino player, you are now part of the Jet Set Elite of casino players. Get ready to live large and in charge with a stunning panoramic view. Our 5 casino Blackjack tables are decked out in midnight black, and we've included a swank Roulette table to keep you busy. Tables cater to players with varying minimum wagers, allowing you to play where you're most comfortable. Designed to impress players, the Elite Lounge is truly unique - an industry first and unparalleled in online gaming. You are about to enter an arena of pure decadence.

Cheers! Accept our invitation and enjoy 5-star gaming. Funky beats, nattily clad dealers, and a stellar overall casino design awaits you. Get comfortable, as you experience our entrées of world-class live casino games. This luxurious casino experience is your ticket to memorable gaming sessions with gorgeous dealers, variable limits, and hand-picked attractions. The pomp and ceremony of the Elite Lounge is designed to titillate your senses like never before. The rooftop panoramic views set the scene for a mesmerizing casino experience, and you have front row tickets to the action.

We've upped our game, for you guys. Welcome to the Elite Lounge.

