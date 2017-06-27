VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Viscount Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VML)(OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a long term extension on the previous access and mineral rights agreement (the "Mineral Agreement") for the area at Silver Cliff including the Kate Deposit (the "KSR") located adjacent to the Town of Silver Cliff in the State of Colorado. The final lease/option agreements entered into with the underlying holders of the mineral rights are consistent with the previously announced terms and conditions and now provide for greater security and certainty of Viscount's rights and interests.

After completing the 2016 Drill Program, Viscount has determined its access to historical data and other information on the property, including extensive maps of the district showing claims, old mines, exploration targets and prospects, locations of historic resource estimates, drill holes, township and infrastructure data is proving to be invaluable. Target models in the available information include blanket-style mineralization near surface as demonstrated by the 2016 drill program located in the Silver Cliff Pit Area as well as blanket-style at depth and high-grade vein deposits.

Strategically, the Company made the decision to continue its control of 100% of the initial area plus an increase of 46.43 acres of additional land under long term control, for a total of 2,029 acres. In addition, the Company has acquired partial interest in an aggregate pit lease known as the Silver Cliff Pit area (the "Silver Cliff Pit Lease").

The Silver Cliff Pit Area extension agreement involves three components; access rights, land lease and option agreement to purchase. Viscount was entered into a long term access agreement with the Land Owner which is the Town of Silver Cliff. The lease agreement was utilized due to the Town's prohibition of being allowed to sell its land. The New Agreement does not contain provisions for mandated exploration expenditures but requires Viscount to make certain claim rental fees on behalf of the Parties. In addition, as operator during the option period, Viscount will be required to file all regulatory exploration reports and keep the Property in good standing.

Kaare Foy, Chairman of Viscount commented, "The Company is very excited that we have entered into an additional agreement with the Mineral and Land Owners and for the Silver Cliff Pit as we intend to confirm and build on the previously announced historical reserves."

The table below displays summary data for Viscount's 2016 "K" series of 2.5-inch diameter holes (HQ core) along with available data for the historic holes which were twinned. Although rock units dip or slope at 2 degrees to 5 degrees toward the east-southeast as noted under the heading "Silver Cliff Geology", the present interpretation is that silver-bearing mineralization and silica have replaced portions of a porous limestone reef unit. Such replacement is typically uneven rather than uniformly tabular. Because of this true widths are not estimated.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 DDH Results Compared With Holes Twinned ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Dip ( Length Easting Northing Hole # (ft.) (ft.) degrees ) (ft.) oz/t g/t (m) (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 73-2-CC 54 98 -60 44 67.70 2105.7 460455 4221740 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 88-1 65 95 -60 30 16.30 507.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-01 55 105 -60 50 26.92 837.4 460455 4221739 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 60 92 32 40.87 1271.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 60 80 20 57.18 1778.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 89-27 80 140 -90 60 7.00 217.7 460605 4221831 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-03 57 112 -90 55 4.55 141.5 460604 4221829 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 82 112 30 7.49 233.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 89-26 50 120 -90 70 5.90 183.5 460575 4221830 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-04 51 121 -90 70 5.74 178.5 460578 4221827 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 61 121 60 6.54 203.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 76 121 45 8.06 250.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 89-53 70 115 -60 45 8.30 258.2 460420 4221650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-05 65 110 -60 45 12.57 390.9 460420 4221654 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 88-2 90 120 -60 30 7.90 245.7 460483 4221830 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-06 65 130 -60 65 1.05 32.8 460484 4221744 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 100 120 20 1.72 53.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 88-59 75 115 -60 40 4.20 130.6 460451 4221650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-07 47 152 -60 105 2.56 79.7 460452 4221650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 72 137 65 3.94 122.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 77 137 60 4.21 131.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 92 117 25 8.13 252.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 88-36 115 170 -60 55 4.32 134.4 460513 4221711 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-08 105 173 -60 68 7.35 228.6 460512 4221710 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 115 173 58 8.55 265.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 88-40 110 135 -60 25 2.99 93.0 460543 4221801 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K16-09 85 135 -60 50 4.39 136.5 460542 4221799 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 110 135 25 7.11 221.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Silver Cliff Property. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half transported in securely-sealed bags to the ALS Canada Ltd. laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, BC, for analysis. Prior to transport, individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags that are then shipped. The sample pulps and rejects will be retrieved from ALS. All samples were analyzed for Ag and 50 other elements by ALS method "Ultra Trace Aqua Regia ICP-MS" with code ME-MS41. In the case of Ag determined by this method to be in excess of 100 ppm, a further analysis for Ag was done utilizing method "Ore Grade Aqua Regia ICP-AES" with ALS code Ag-OG46. For the three 5-ft interval samples from K16-01 containing more than 1,500 ppm Ag, the ALS method "Ag 30g FA - GRAV finish WST-SIM" with code Ag- GRA21 was utilized.

About the Silver Cliff Property

The Silver Cliff property lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in Colorado. The Property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900s. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The major explorers were Freeport, Hecla, Homestake, Moly Corp, Coca Mines and Tenneco Minerals.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of Tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations.

Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study which formed the company's decision to put the property into production. Plans were halted due to the restructuring of Tenneco after it was sold.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Dallas W. Davis, P. Eng., FEC., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Viscount Mining (TSX VENTURE: VML)(OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Cherry Creek in Nevada and Silver Cliff in Colorado.

The Cherry Creek Property is focused on exploration in the immediate vicinity of an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 9,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines including Blue Bird, Chance Mine, Filmore, Last Chance, Exchequer/ New Century Mine, Ticup and Motherlode mines.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. The property consists of 2,029 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. Subsequently, there was little activity until the late 1960s to early 1990s when the property underwent periods of exploration and evaluation, including at least one prefeasibility study. The major explorers were Freeport, Hecla, Homestake, Moly Corp, Coca Mines and Tenneco Minerals. In January 2017, Viscount Mining reported additional high grade silver intersections from the drill program completed in December 2016.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

