Global Vasculitis Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% 2017-2021: Loss of Patent Exclusivity of Branded Therapies is Hindering Growth

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vasculitis Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global vasculitis treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20 % during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Vasculitis Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is strategic alliances. Strategic alliances, formed in terms of licensing and collaboration, help in the co-development and commercialization of drugs in different regions. Such agreements ensure the in-flow of adequate funds from both the companies and help to reduce liability costs for individual companies in the case of failures and thereby, attract more venture investments.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is promising pipeline. The market shows attractive growth opportunities for vendors globally because of the growing incidences of vasculitis and the rise in the aging population. The clinical drugs pipeline for vasculitis treatment is strong with several emerging therapies, featuring candidates in different stages of development, including first-in-class drugs with disease-modifying properties and better safety and efficacy profiles.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is loss of patent exclusivity of branded therapies. Expiry of patents results in the loss of exclusivity of that specific drug, leading to a rapid decline in its sales. This is expected to have a negative impact on the revenue of branded drugs used to treat vasculitis. In addition, the entry of generic versions of drugs will lead to a further loss of revenue for the drug manufacturers and hinder the growth of the market.
Key vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CELGENE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline
Other prominent vendors
- Ablynx
- AB SCIENCES
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals
- Antares Pharma
- Astellas Pharma
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Pipeline landscape
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by drug class
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Appendix
