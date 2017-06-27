Global Vasculitis Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% 2017-2021: Loss of Patent Exclusivity of Branded Therapies is Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vasculitis Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global vasculitis treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20 % during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Vasculitis Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is strategic alliances. Strategic alliances, formed in terms of licensing and collaboration, help in the co-development and commercialization of drugs in different regions. Such agreements ensure the in-flow of adequate funds from both the companies and help to reduce liability costs for individual companies in the case of failures and thereby, attract more venture investments.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is promising pipeline. The market shows attractive growth opportunities for vendors globally because of the growing incidences of vasculitis and the rise in the aging population. The clinical drugs pipeline for vasculitis treatment is strong with several emerging therapies, featuring candidates in different stages of development, including first-in-class drugs with disease-modifying properties and better safety and efficacy profiles.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is loss of patent exclusivity of branded therapies. Expiry of patents results in the loss of exclusivity of that specific drug, leading to a rapid decline in its sales. This is expected to have a negative impact on the revenue of branded drugs used to treat vasculitis. In addition, the entry of generic versions of drugs will lead to a further loss of revenue for the drug manufacturers and hinder the growth of the market.

Key vendors



Bristol- Myers Squibb

CELGENE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline



Other prominent vendors



Ablynx

AB SCIENCES

Acorda Therapeutics

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Pipeline landscape



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by drug class



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix



