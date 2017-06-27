PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Internet of Things (IoT) software company providing bot-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) for home security, energy and care solutions, People Power has been named as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's annual "Cool Vendors in Connected Home, 2017" report. People Power's platform introduces machine learning and true intelligence into the connected home, enabling service providers to offer unique microservices to consumers while shifting revenue models from hardware device sales to recurring services revenues.

The connected home industry is struggling to deliver intelligence to IoT devices and ultimately live up to its global market potential. The white-label ready People Power Pro Security service includes a bot platform that enables service providers to deliver AI and machine learning bot technology for core IoT services. Bots listen to and make sense of real-time data streams flowing from a user's life to generate targeted, intelligent and sometimes unscripted outcomes that matter. Beyond delivering core subscription services for end-users, bots also communicate proactively with customer support on behalf of the end user to identify hardware issues and flag customers who require attention.

The People Power Pro Security service includes a cloud computing environment called Bot Server that executes bots against real-time IoT data streams, and an environment for developers to construct bots and add new services to existing devices called Bot Lab. People Power's Bot Lab technology is available for developers to explore on GitHub.

"The biggest opportunity for service providers in the connected home space today is to produce a meaningful set of core services that simplify user interfaces, minimize human interaction and increase the monetization of subscription services," said David Moss, President and CTO of People Power. "Similar to digital assistants that learn about users and their surroundings, bots enable services and experiences that were never possible in previous eras of computing. We are proud of being recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner for our cutting-edge bot platform, and realize these bots only represent the beginning of a shift from the clumsy smart homes of yesterday to the intelligent homes of tomorrow."

Gartner's Cool Vendor reports identify technology vendors that have strong market vision and offer unique and innovative products and services that have genuine market impact. Connected home vendors focus on design, intelligence and ease of use of devices -- and must not sacrifice usability.

About People Power

Founded in 2009, People Power Company is an award-winning software company with unique expertise and success in creating mobile and cloud technology. The People Power IoT Suite enables rapid IoT device and program connection, engagement, delivery and management for digital service providers, telecoms and manufacturers. Bringing Artificial Intelligence to IoT for recurring revenues in security, energy and care services, its ready-made cloud and mobile software stacks connect consumers to valued lifestyle experiences. Services from concept through commercial release enabled by People Power are available as white-label solutions for customers around the world. For more information, visit www.peoplepowerco.com.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in the Connected Home, 2017, 12 May 2017

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

